Okorocha Commends ISIEC For The Successful Conduct Of LG Election

…Congratulates Imo People For Coming Out Enmass To Exercise Their Franchise

…And Felicitates With APC Members For Their High Spirit

Governor Rochas Okorocha has highly Commended the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, for the successful Conduct of the Local Government election that took place on Saturday, August 25, 2018, and noted that the Commission has shown that it has the Capacity to Conduct free and fair election without eyebrows being raised.

The governor also Congratulated Imo people for coming out in their large numbers to exercise their franchise in the election and for also ensuring peace throughout the period the election lasted and added that it was a good omen that there was no report of any hitch or trouble in any Local Government or Community where the election took place.

Owelle Okorocha equally felicitated with the leaders and members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State for the Unity of purpose among them and the high Spirit they displayed in the election and Commended other Political Parties that participated in the election for contributing to the strengthening of the nation’s democracy.

He assured that everybody would be carried along in the Scheme of things especially the Political Parties that Participated in the exercise.