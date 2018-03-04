DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Austin Echefu

Following the attack on the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, AJV Obinna, on Saturday during the commendnantion service of the mother of the billionaire businessman, Chief Alex Mbata, at Mgwoma Obube in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, former Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Barr Uche Onyeagucha, has condemned Governor Rochas Okorocha, saying that he could kill men of God if he had the chance.

In a press release made available to the press on Sunday, Barr Onyeagucha lamented that “Governor Ethelbert Okorocha’s thugs besieged the church shouting down and threatening Arch Bishop Obinna and officiating priests for criticising the Governors policies and actions”.

He said: “If Gov Ethelbert Okorocha can unleash his thugs on the church and Arch Bishop Obinna for a critical sermon/homily, he will kill Priests given the chance”.

He noted that “It is high time Ethelbert Okorocha calls himself and his thugs to order. I understand Governor Okorocha’s desperation to run for third term hiding at the back of his son in-law, but there must be a limit to the madness”.

He also noted that “Priests are entitled to their sermon/homily from the altar to the church. Imo State has not and cannot be allowed to degenerate to dictating sermons of men of God”.

Uche Onyeagucha, former member of the House of Representatives, stressed that “Governor Okorocha and any persons who cannot tolerate critical sermons/homily from men of God should please keep away from churches”, adding that “Priests must be allowed their space to deliver their sermons/homily as inspired by God”.