Okopoly Librarian Bags 3-months Suspension Over Incompetence

*As institution appoints new Deputy Rector

By Nedum Noble

The Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state has announced the suspension of the Chief Librarian of the Institution, Dr Fredrick Obodoeze.

The suspension was decided at the plenary session of the Chief Lasbry Amadi led 10th council held recently on Oko campus.

A statement from the institution, said Obodoeze was suspended from duty for a period of three months following his inability to manage the affairs of the Institution’s ultra- modern Library.

It said the chairman, while handing down the council’s resolution, warned other erring staff of the institution to seat up and take their responsibilities serious in order to justify their pay, reiterating the resolve of the council to ensure delivery of academic excellence in the institution.

“The academic activities on campus, especially the library remain very key aspect of the system needed to build and mould quality students.

“We can no longer tolerate some anomalies in the Polytechnic’s Library because that section is a very important arm of the Institution.

“We can not watch the standard go down when we were appointed to improve standard of education. This disciplinary measure should serve as a deterrent to other academic and non teaching staff who may think that this place is a banana republic. Discipline is our watch word and we will not compromise it,” the statement warned.

Meanwhile, the Council also at the plenary, appointed a new Deputy Rector for the Polytechnic, Dr Izuchukwu Onu following the expiration of tenure of his predecessor, Mr Ejike Nwabuona.

Onu before his appointment was a chief lecturer in the department of Urban and Regional Planing.

247ureport.com investigation, however, revealed that the newly appointed deputy rector, may take over the running of the Institution as the acting Rector, following the expiration of the 8-year tenure

the out going Rector, Prof. Godwin Onu on the 4th of March 2018.

The Council in accordance with the constitutional provision is currently shopping for a substantive Rector of the polytechnic.