Okewulonu Roars, Blasts APC, APGA

…says APC Is A Failed Experiment, APGA Confused Party

Former Secretary to the Imo State Government and a chieftaincy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Chief (Barr.) Chris Okewulonu (Ebekuodike) has again, blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the party as “a failed experiment. He also took a swipe at the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and branded it “a commercial out-post”, which people use to rub off the electorate in the South East and afterwards abandon them to their fate.

Okewulonu stated this at Otoko, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, last Monday, while addressing over 1,600 PDP members in the Council, shortly after the inauguration of the Executive of 43 chapters of the party in all the wards in Obowo.

Without mincing words, Okewulonu said “by this inauguration today, we are getting ready to demolish any obstacle on our way and take over power. APC has ruined our state and disappointed every Nigerian.” He stated unequivocally that “PDP is set to send APC to its early political grave. There is hardship and hunger everywhere. Our pensioners, youths and women are all crying uncontrollably. Our lands have also been forcefully acquired by the APC anti-people government in Imo State.”

He however, assured Imo people that “all monies stolen in the state under APC government must be recovered. There is no peace for the wicked.”

The apex leader of PDP in Obowo also carpeted APGA, describing it as “a confused party which is always creating problem in Igbo Land.” He accused APGA of bringing Governor Rochas Okorocha to deceive Imo people, who later abandoned it for the “failed experiment called APC.” He said that both APC and APGA are aberrations in politics and governance.”

Okewulonu charged the inaugurated chapter executives and their members to embark on aggressive recruitment drive and sensitization programme, pledging to give them all the necessary support. He announced prizes for the best performing chapters amidst thunderous ovation from the enthusiastic crowd.

“Democracy is about power to the people. The era of writing lists is over. You are now the great warriors of PDP on whom the success of the party rests upon. We must send APC and APGA to their political Golgotha”, Okewulonu restated.

While inaugurating the chapter leaderships, the Okigwe Zonal Chairman of PDP, Chief Silas Onyeiwu, noted that the concept of creating chapter membership for the party is a worthy innovation of Chief Chris Okewulonu aimed at taking the party to the core grassroots. He said that “I goggled this in the internet but could not find it anywhere, meaning that this is the first of its kind in Nigeria. We commend Okewulonu’s vision and at the appropriate time, Okigwe people will collective send him on a national assignment. PDP is set to re-brand all facets of Nigeria’s political system and only our best can help us achieve that.”

Imo State Chairman of PDP, Chief Charles Ezekwem, in his comment, described Okewulonu as “a progeny of the former Governor of old Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe. He is decent, honest and transparent.”

Ezekwem, who spoke through the Chairman of the Party in Okigwe LGA, Hon. Paul Uche, opined that with the inauguration of chapter Executives and members in Obowo, which will be replicated in other LGAs in the state “you have set a bench mark for PDP to reclaim Douglas House in 2019. It’s a good example which we will emulate for the benefit of the party”.

Corroborating, former Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP in 2015, Chief Chuma Nnaji, said “Obowo has done what other LGAs couldn’t do. This is a laudable innovation.” He said that Okewulonu remains a great mobilize, good problem solver and a prophet loved by his own people.” He said mistakes were made in the past, noting that the essence of the inauguration of chapter Executives of the party, is to return power to the real grassroots.

PDP Chairman, Obowo LGA, Chief Emma Anyanwu, explained that the chapter leadership evolved through elections and that is why there is no rancor, pointing out that every chapter has the same number of executives.

According to him, “today is historic and Okewulonu remains our vision bearer. I can boldly tell you that with this development, the peoples interest and belief in the PDP have been rekindled. Okewulonu has indeed, set the pace. He initiates, finances and pursues policies that keep our party alive”.