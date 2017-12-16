Okewulonu To APC – Your Time Is Up, Pack And Go

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been described as “a marriage of strange bed fellows hurriedly assembled to fight and blackmail former President Goodluck Jonathan”. This has led to “its large scale mal-administration, incoherence in policy formulation and execution and penchant for unnecessary vendetta”.

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Chris Okewulonu, stated this in a press statement issued in Owerri. He advised the APC to “start packing its baggage to leave governance in Imo State and Nigeria for the PDP in 2019 having failed Nigerians”.

Okewulonu averred that the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus as the National Chiarman of PDP is a warning signal that the PDP is now set to throw away the APC and its misgovernance, mismanagement of public trust and resources. The legal scion, who alongside Chief Emeka Ihedioha and the Imo State Chairman of PDP, Chief Charles Ezekwem, coordinated Secondus election campaign in Imo State, stated that the choice of the new PDP National Chairman was a popular decision of the party members. He said that “the PDP has now resolved to speak with one voice as the era of impunity and imposition is over”.

He contended that “public trust and confidence in the PDP has grown to over 90% particularly in Imo State because the people have compared and contrasted between the PDP and APC. The difference is clear”.

“There is no hiding place for the APC. That Prince Uche Secondus emerged as National Chairman of PDP is an eloquent testimony that APC’s time is up. They should begin now to pack their bags and baggage preparatory to their inglorious exit in 2019”, Okewulonu stated.

According to him, the economic hardship foisted on the people by APC in Imo State has unprecedentedly increased mortality rate in the state. “Imo people are dying every day. A visit to Aladinma hospital mortuary will confirm this. Ambulance business is booming in Imo because of the high death rate”, he lamented.

Okewulonu however, assured that 2019 will change all these anomalies. He said party leaders and stakeholders have resolved to carry everybody along to ensure that PDP runs a participatory democracy to ensure “Imo is liberated from the clutches of mis-rule and unabated hardship”.