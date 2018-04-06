Published On: Fri, Apr 6th, 2018

Oil Theft : Nigerian Navy Hands Over Two Vessels to EFCC 

The Nigerian Navy,  NNS Delta today April 5, 2018 handed over two vessels allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  for further investigation and possible prosecution.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Warri, Captain Adeyemi F. Adewuyi stated that the vessels, MV SIL Hausa and MV SIL Aisha  were intercepted by men of NNS Delta at  Aladja Community Jetty during a routine patrol. The vessels are allegedly loaded with petroleum products .
Receiving the Vessels on behalf of the Commission, Richard  Ogberagha, a Senior Detective Superintendent, said the Commission would do a painstaking investigation to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

