Ohakim Bombs Okorocha As He Returns From Sabbatical

By Austin Echefu

Dr Ikedi Ohakim on Wednesday announced to the political leaders of Okigwe Zone during a well attended meeting in his country home, Burma Retreat, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, that he has returned to active partisan politics after about two years of going on political sabbatical.

But while announcing his withdrawal from active partisan politics about two years ago, the former Governor said he would be focusing on youth mentorship.

Imo people had since inquired when the former Governor would end his sabbatical and return to active partisan politics, and with his announcement that he has returned to active partisan politics, which was joyfully received by the leaders, the issue of Dr Ikedi Ohakim’s sabbatical has been put to rest.

Dr Ohakim assured Imo people that he would continue to speak for them and continue to make himself available for their consultation on all issues bothering them, saying that no one can stop him from performing such roles.

Recalling the recent revelation of the Imo Economic Development Initiative (IEDI) led by Prof Maurice Iwu, former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a letter to Governor Okorocha that Imo State owes N93.27bn domestic debt as at December 31, 2016, Dr Ohakim said that Imo State has collapsed.

He said that he was not condemning the Okorocha led government but sympathizing with them, noting that it is easier to make promises than to achieve them.

He recalled that the total number of mortuaries in the state at the end of 2011 was 11, whilecthe figure of mortuaries in the state as the end of 2017 was 202.

The former Governor said that the rate at which people now die in the state was worrisome, adding that every community now regularly buries their prominent sons and daughters.

According to him, the Okorocha’s administration has got a little above N1trl since 2011, adding that irrespective of the huge resources, Imo people now have death, death, death, instead of the job, job, job promise of the state government, and that Imo people now have burial, burial, burial, instead of the promise of industries, industries, industries.

Speaking on Governor Okorocha’s urban renewal programme, he said that when a leader expands the road beyond the specifications he destroys the cables and pipes on which the state was designed.

He lamented that the more than 1,950 water schemes his administration left behind have been destroyed by the Okorocha admonition, adding that he is proud that they achieved a lot with the little resources available to his administration.