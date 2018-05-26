DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general elections, Prince Gboyega Nosir Isiaka, has resigned as a member of the party.

His action was conveyed in a letter dated May 24 and addressed to the leadership of the factions in the state.

Isiaka who had aspired for the governorship seat two times, said the decision was not an easy one for him. He disclosed that the crisis rocking the party in the state had proved unsolvable ahead of another general elections.

Presently, there are two factions in the state. A faction is loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu representing Ogun East Senatorial District while the others are loyalists of House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, from Remo Federal Constituency.

He said that he was leaving the PDP to continue his partisan political career “by charting a new course.”

Gboyega lamented that genuine steps taken by few patriots within the opposition party to close up the fault lines and return it to glory days have been to no avail.

“I am using this medium to convey the decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective from today 24th May, 2018. This has not been an easy one for me as I recall with nostalgia, the opportunities and privileges which the membership of this party conferred on my political career; the peak of which was the kind consideration given me to be the flag bearer of the PDP in the last gubernatorial election in Ogun State,” the letter read in part.

“You will recall that the PDP, especially in our state, has been through a rough patch in the last couple of years, and after two successive electoral losses, the search for lasting peace is still elusive. Despite the genuine steps taken by few patriots within the party to close up the fault lines and return the party to glory days, all have been to no avail.

“With another election on the horizon and the perennial challenges of the party festering and proving to be intractable, I am left with no other choice but to continue my partisan political career by charting a new course where my philosophies and beliefs are aligned with good democratic ethos for the ultimate aim of promoting a better society,” he stated.

One of his media aides, Wale Junaid, when contacted on the development, said his principal is committed to contesting and winning the next year’s governorship election in the state.

He stated that the issue of whether the two-time gubernatorial candidate would join another political party or not would be addressed at the appropriate time.

Junaid re-affirmed Isiaka’s commitment to running a welfarist and people-centred administration when he emerges as governor in 2019.