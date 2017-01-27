Groups in Ogun West Senatorial Disctrict of Ogun State under the aegis of Yewa Connecting minds (YCM), an umbrella body that comprises both youths and elders in liberation movement of Yewaland have welcome endorsement from former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his public expression of support and endorsement for Ogun Governor of Ogun West ‎extraction.

While speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State when the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State visited him, Obasanjo said; in the interest of justice and fairness, Ogun west senatorial district in Ogun state should be given the slot to produce the next governor of the state.

According to him, If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor; it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun West to also produce governor. Or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personally position on this.

In a statement signed by Prince Ekunola Gbenga Abraham, coordinator of the group said: YCM was satisfied with the endorsement by the Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the issue of governorship in the state, including that of zoning of the seat to Ogun West district of the State.

Abraham claims that Ogun West is the most marginalized of the four sections in the political arrangement and calculations, because over 40 years after the creation of the state, the district comprising the Yewa/Awori people remains the only section that has yet to produce the governor.

Their counterparts–the Ijebu, the Egba and the Remo have within this period had their fair share. The Ijebu and Egba have had their turn in the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo in the Second Republic and Chief Olusegun Osoba, who at two different periods, during the regime of military president, General Ibrahim Babangida and between 1999 and 2003, occupied the office.

The Remo had their turn with the eight-year two-term tenure of the immediate past governor Gbenga Daniel. The Egba are currently having another turn with the re-election of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The closest the Yewa/Awori has ever got was Alhaja Salimot Badru as deputy governor in the administration of Daniel. Since then, all attempts by Ogun West to have one of its own as the governor have so far resulted in political miscalculations and loss occasioned by intrigues and betrayal by certain elements from the area.

Ekunola also commended the Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and others who are strongly in support of Ogun West agitation for governor of the state ahead of 2019 governorship elections. YCM also implored other elder statesmen to take similar steps in supporting the call for a competent Ogun Governor of Ogun West extraction.

The coordinator therefore said; since other regions in the state have held the governorship position for long periods while Ogun West have not even tasted it once, it is only fair if some concession were made across parties line to give all a sense of belonging.