Ogu: Super Eagles Can Handle Croatia’s Modric, Rakitic, Kovacic; I’m Not Afraid Of Messi
Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles can contain Croatia’s star midfielders in their opening Group D clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ogu stated this on his Twitter while responding to questions concerning Croatia’s midfield trio Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona and Real Madrid’s duo Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic who were in action in Saturday’s El Clasico.Barcelona won the game 3-0 thanks to three second half goals from Luiz Suarez, Lionel Messi (penalty) and Aleix Vidal.
While Modric and Rakitic played for 90 minutes, Kovacic was replaced by Gareth Bale on 72 minutes.
The Eagles and Croatia will also face Argentina and debutantes Iceland in Group D at the World Cup.
Reacting to a question posed by Completesportsnigeria.com about the performance of the three Croatian stars, Ogu said he believes the Eagles have capable midfield players who can match them.
“Fam, man watching #ElClasico and all I was watching Were players like Kovacic, Rakitic and Modric !!!!” Ogu tweeted, which prompted Completesportsnigeria.com to ask if he and his teammates could match the Croatia stars in Russia.
“Of course we do,” Ogu replied Completesportsnigeria.com
. “We have good midfielders who will fight and challenge them . Me am just one of them too if am called up.”These are top midfielders with different Qualities . It’s no fluke playing for Barcelona and Madrid . They are all Solid players. “It is not going to be easy for both. But I can tell you we will challenge them.”The Hapoel Beer-Sheva midfielder added when asked if he was not bothered by Argentina superstar Messi, Ogu replied: “Hahahahaha I no dey fear any player for this life!!”
Source: https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/ogu-super-eagles-can-handle-croatias-modric-rakitic-kovacic-im-not-afraid-messi/