–

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles can contain Croatia’s star midfielders in their opening Group D clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ogu stated this on his Twitter while responding to questions concerning Croatia’s midfield trio Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona and Real Madrid’s duo Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic who were in action in Saturday’s El Clasico.Barcelona won the game 3-0 thanks to three second half goals from Luiz Suarez, Lionel Messi (penalty) and Aleix Vidal.

While Modric and Rakitic played for 90 minutes, Kovacic was replaced by Gareth Bale on 72 minutes.

The Eagles and Croatia will also face Argentina and debutantes Iceland in Group D at the World Cup.

Reacting to a question posed by Completesportsnigeria.com about the performance of the three Croatian stars, Ogu said he believes the Eagles have capable midfield players who can match them.