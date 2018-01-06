Ogoni Faults Magnus Abe Over Expansion of MOSOP Committee
Ogoni Faults Magnus Abe Over Expansion of MOSOP Committee
The Ogoni Community Development Network hereby expresses its concern about media reports indicating that a committee which was set up by MOSOP to develop a template for investors was expanded by Senator Magnus Abe in his private home during a new year party last Wednesday..
We consider this action to be absolutely wrong, dictatorial, a distortion and invalid.
OCDN states that no decision of the expanded committee can be valid as it lacks the support of the same authority which put the initial five-man committee in place. The expansion of the committee therefore is absolutely a useless exercise as Senator Abe lacks every mandate to sit in his private home to expand a committee set up by the people under MOSOP.
The OCDN therefore reject every decision taken under the Senator Abe’s expended committee.
OCDN therefore condemn this impunity, reject the re-constitution and expansion of a people-based committee to include Senator Abe’s cronies.
We are very concerned about developments in Nigeria’s Ogoniland and reject this action as it is not only illegitimate to alter a people-based decision by the dictates of one man at a New Year party in his private home but also distorts the neutrality of the committee.
Signed:
Johnson Kuele
President, Ogoni Community Development Network