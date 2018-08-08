Published On: Wed, Aug 8th, 2018

Offa Bank Robbery Allegation: Abuja Court Bars Police From Inviting, Arresting/Detaining Saraki

Saraki Wins Again!

An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi and Presided over by Justice M. A. NASIR of vacation  court 2 Jabi few minutes ago  issued  an order  restraining the Artorney General of the Federation ,Inspector General of Police & the Nigeria Police force from  interrogating, harassing, inviting, Arresting and detaining the Senate President Bukola Saraki pending the hearing of the substantive Matter filled by 10 Human right lawyers in suit number CV/2454/18
The Court  Issued the order while delivering ruling in the motion number M/8280/2018 brought by 10 Human right lawyers led by Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere National chairman of APP party seeking for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the Senate President as guaranteed by section 34,35,36, and 41 of the Nigerian Constitution and article 2,4,5,6,10 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and peoples right.

