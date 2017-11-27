Ofakaga Royal Elders, Stakeholders Extol Kogi’s Chief of Staff, Onoja Over Achievements

… say He’s a blessing to Kogi.

Royal fathers and stakeholders from Ofakaga Community have extolled and appreciated the virtue, compassion and good works of the Kogi State’s Chief of Staff, Mr Edward Onoja, saying the COS is a blessing to the state.

They disclose this on Sunday, during a courtesy visit to His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House, Lokoja, in consolidation of the visit by the Chief of Staff to the Community last weekend, and were received by the Chief himself on behalf of the Governor.

While describing Onoja as a man of unrivaled passion for progress, a constituent of the Community who also is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Hon. Odaudu Joel Minister stressed that Onoja is a refreshingly unusual politician with evident love and compassion for his people.

“An inspirational boss of superlative competence and work ethic. To say the least, Edward Onoja is a boss that treats his staff as family. He is obviously following many things up with ecstatic gesture of magnanimity and this is personal to me”, Odaudu maintained.

Adding: “This unprecedented show of love and support to me and my people cannot be adequately quantified. This honor is overwhelming as it brings tears to my eyes. I pray that God almighty will continue to elevate Him and bless his entire household as He has chosen to be a blessing to the people”.

Hon. Odaudu, on behalf of entire people of Ofakaga Community, however thanked His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and the Chief of Staff, Hon. Edward Onoja for the act of benevolence and great service to the people.

He recalled that Onoja recently facilitated the construction of an ultra modern mosque for the good of Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area, a gesture that demonstrates his humanity and neutrality.

However, the delegation appreciated the efforts and achievements of the New Direction Administration of Yahaya Bello and drew attention of the government to two of the major challenges of Ofakaga Community; portable water and and healthcare.

Responding, the Chief of Staff appreciated the accolades and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing these amenities across the rural communities in Kogi State; and then promised to personally sink a borehole in Ofakaga in December.