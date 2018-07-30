DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Statement

Ochie Igbo To Host Dr. Chuba Okadigbo Public Lecture

Theme: Preserving Nigeria’s Democracy: The Place Of Citizens Vigilance

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation (OCHIE Igbo) has resolved to hold a public lecture with the theme: Preserving Nigeria’s Democracy: The Place of Citizens Vigilance.

The resolution was the culmination of its extraordinary general meeting in Enugu, which looked at looked various developments in the polity.

Delegates at the meeting observed the creeping despondence and apathy towards nation building caused by social upheavals, including hate speech, insecurity and other forms of divisiveness and arrived at the conclusion that a public interaction is needed to advance positive narratives on the Nigeria project.

Being a socio-cultural organisation comprising young Igbo professional both at home and the Diaspora, members of OCHIE Igbo recalled that it was in a similar period of socio-political tide and despair that late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo admonished Nigerians to free their minds and fly high to achieve their natural potentials.

The decision to have this national discussion to coincide with Okadigbo post humus 77th birthday and 15 years of his demise amid agglomeration of social forces, was therefore reached as a way of appropriating his sagacity, clairvoyant political postulations and defense of democratic ethos.

The Oyi of Oyi considered the various existential structures of democratic governance and endorsed the Principles of Separation of Powers as the guarantee of the democratic state.

While he served Nigeria as the President of Senate, Okadigbo saw the legislature, nay the Senate Chambers as a kind laboratory for producing essential apothecary to preserve not only the democracy, but also the democratic process.

We at OCHIE Igbo see a similarity in Nigeria’s present socio-political circumstances that warrant a revisit to the Okadigbo summations in the hope that citizens from North, South, East and West, and indeed, all parts of the country would reflect and see reasons to be the best they can to ensure that the labours of our heroes past are not negated.

Most importantly, as political activities gain momentum, it is our belief that political gladiators, voters and vote managers rise up to the reality that there is no alternative to democracy and that no ambition should equate with the blood of any Nigerian.

Dr. Chuma Orji

National President

Mr. Theo Nwoba

National Secretary