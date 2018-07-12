DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Obono-Obla’s WAEC Result Not With Law School” – DG

The Director-General of Nigerian Law School, Abuja, Prof. Isa-Hayatu Chiroma, on Thursday told the House of Representatives ad hoc panel investigating the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) that the school has no record of Okoi Obono-Obla’s WAEC results, and thus cannot comment on its authenticity.

Mr. Obono-Obla is the embattled Chairman of SPIP, whose O’level results had earlier been declared “fake and invalid” by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), raising speculations that he might have forged his way into the law faculty of the University of Jos and subsequently, the Nigerian Law School.

Testifying before the House of Reps panel, the Law School boss said under the Legal Education Act, the school is not required to demand for candidates’ O’Level results, adding that the minimum admission requirements is the Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

“Your letter of July 5, 2018 referenced NASS/8HRDCD/016/180/045 had requested for the records of WAEC results of candidate Okoi Ofem Okoi now known as Okoi Obono-Obla.

Under the Legal Education Act, the minimum requirement for admission into the Nigerian Law School is the Bachelor of Laws (LLB). It does not require WAEC; hence, we don’t have the record of candidates’ WAEC,” Chiroma told the Reps panel.

Asked how they handle cases of forged O’Level results, Chiroma admitted that such a scenario had never arisen before in the Law School, adding “but we believe if the University is able to clear a candidate as having acquired an LLB degree, then I think that is okay.”

He assured that Obono-Obla’s Law School file is not missing but the school authority could not access it because of the short notice from the Reps panel. He, however, promised to make it available next week Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Reps investigative panel, Aliyu Pategi (APC, Kwara) implored the Law School DG to provide accurate, specific records so that the panel’s report would be verifiable and reliable.

Whatever you do, be very specific. Once we write our reports, the Parliament is better informed and it becomes reliable and verifiable.

We as a parliament are willing to work with you to ensure sound quality of lawyers that pass through the Nigerian Law School,” he said.

Source: Daily Trust