Obj, IBB Not Morally Equipped To Condemn Buhari – APC Chieftain

By Nedum Noble

A former gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southeast, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office, saying the President had done well so far.

Onunkwo who stated this on Friday while addressing journalists in Awka, Anambra state, condemned calls by former Nigerian Presidents on Buhari not to seek reelection, saying the duo were not morally equipped to condemn him.

He said he was in support of the call on Buhari by Southeast leaders to seek reelection, adding that as the leader of the APC in Nigeria, has the right of first refusal as a serving President.

“What makes an Obasanjo or an IBB think that they can decide for us? What set of concrete achievements do the duo have as former leaders that they think that they can or should speak for 180 million Nigerians?

“Why did Obasanjo not give the people of the Southeast good roads in his eight years in office or why did power supply not improve despite the huge resources pumped into that sector under his watch?

“Infact, the challenges faced by President Buhari are problems that were created majorly by these two men in question. These are the challenges the man is squarely trying to resolve before these distractions, yes that is what I call them,” he said.

The APC chieftain however noted that although there might be areas of deficiencies in the Buhari-led government, the honesty, sincerity, forthrightness and singleness of purpose in the pursuit of his agenda were evident for all to see.

“ When you look at his achievements in security, agriculture, massive infrastructural development, particularly the Southeast and mostly the war against corruption, you will be forced to agree that President Buhari surely deserves a second term,” Onunkwo added.