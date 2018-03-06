DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Monday dispelled rumour making rounds of his plans to guarantee members of the Anambra House of Assembly from the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) automatic ticket as compensation for their role in his reelection in November last year.

He asked the lawmakers to brace up to face the delegates of the party in a primary election as the party would not hand them automatic tickets.

Obiano stated this in a press release issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Mr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh.

Describing the publication as fake, malicious and false propaganda, Aniagoh stressed that the governor, as a democrat, would not condescend to hand picking candidates for APGA.

He urged the public to disregard such publication and its propagators, insisting that APGA was not ready to indulge in such dictatorship that has been the bane of other political parties in the country.

The release partly read, “The publication that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has promised return tickets for Honourable Members of Anambra State House of Assembly in appreciation of their support for his relection is a fake, malicious and false propaganda aimed at confusing the unsuspecting public.

“It is on record that Governor Obiano is a highly democratic leader whose love for due process has made Anambra State one of the most transparent States in Nigeria.

“Under his present leadership as the National Leader and Chairman, Board of Trustees, APGA has strengthened to the extent of winning elections in Bayelsa, Abia, Imo and Taraba States as well as clinching a Chairmanship Seat within the Federal Capital Territory.

“To maintain this rapid development all House Members wishing to go for another term and other aspirants shall present themselves for primary election by the people in accordance with the provisions of APGA Constitution.”