By Nedum Noble

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has disclosed plans by his administration to convert the famous Ojukwu Bunker at Amorka Village, Uli in Ihiala council area of the state to a tourist site.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, James Eze, who dropped the hint in a post-exco press briefing, said the facility which provided a sanctuary to the Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during the Biafra war, would be resuscitated and refurbished for tourism purposes.

He said that Exco also approved major tourist centers in the state namely, the famous Ogbunike Cave in Oyi and the Ogbaukwu Caves and Waterfalls in Owerre Ezukala town, Orumba South Local Government Area.

“The Obiano administration would in its first one hundred days, take pragmatic steps that would reposition the state’s tourism sector to enable the state mine the potentials therein.

“These tourist centres will receive immediate attention with the construction of access roads to them as well as concrete footpaths that will lead into the bowls of the caves to make them easily accessible to tourists,” he said.

According to Eze, the governor had directed that the Light-up Anambra Campaign be taken to the various tourist sites to illuminate the roads and footpaths leading to the Caves and the Bunker while two branded thirty seater buses would soon be deployed to operate shuttle services to tourism locations in the state.

“Governor Obiano’s drive to develop the tourism sector into an alternative foreign exchange earner for the state, is consummated by his appointment of a core professional with experience in the business, Mrs Sally Mbanefo as Commissioner for Tourism.

“All these efforts are targeted at drawing attention to the state’s historical, religious and cultural endowments and make them accessible to the rest of the world,” he added.