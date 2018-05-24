DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Obiano Moves To End Erosion Menace In Anambra, Signs N9b Contract

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results Loading ... Loading ...

By Obika Chidiebele

All over Nigeria, Anambra is the most erosion threatened state with about 972 active erosion sites of varying degrees in the state.

These gully erosions had sank properties worth billions of naira across the state. The Anambra state government is not relenting too in her efforts in managing our very vulnerable landscape.

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra state had(s) championed the fight against erosion since inception of his tenure. Through direct intervention, partnerships or the like, the state had tackled some erosion sites and fought them to a standstill.

The most recent was the Obosi Erosion site situate at the neighborhood of the Minaj Broadcasting Corporation. The governor in his wisdom and the ingenuity of the contractor that handled the project converted these gullies into four tarmacs (roads). Yes, he made roads out of the gully erosion sites!

It was on November of 2017 that the chief Hardworker of the State, Dr Willie Obiano commissioned the erosion site turned roads in Obosi, Idemili North LGA.

Just yesterday at Governors Lodge Amawbia, Gov Willie Obiano signed contracts on behalf of the Anambra state government with three different companies that will manage six erosion sites for the state.

The project which was to gulp about N9b will be funded with counterparts from the World Bank, The Federal government and The Anambra State government.

Speaking during the short contract signing ceremony, Gov Obiano remarked that by the number of existing erosion sites in the state, Anambra had become the smallest state in Nigeria.

Chief Obiano told the press that his government is not relenting in the fight against environmental degradation saying that communities are being advised to imbibe the culture of tree planting. The governor equally stated that desilting of drainages is on across Anambra and indiscriminate bush burning and dumping of refuses on waterways are being discouraged as they are factors that contributes to flooding which in turn leads to erosion.

He declared that the state government had paid in full her share of the counterpart to allow work commence in ernest on these sites. And had paid disturbance compensations to affected families and communities.

The sites covered by the contract include Ojoto, Abidi, Umuoji, Nnewi, Nkpor Flyover, Enugwu-Ukwu and Ire Obosi respectively are expected to be completed within twenty four months. Two firms of China origin CGC-CHWE, CGC – YSE and a Nigerian firm – Monier Construction company Ltd will manage these six sites.