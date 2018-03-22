DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Obiano Kicks-Off Retreat For EXCO Members

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A strategic retreat opens tomorrow, Friday, March 32rd, 2018, for the new Executive Council members whom the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has selected to assist him in driving a positive change in the state for his second term in office.

The two-day retreat packs some of the finest minds in economics, development planning, process management and public administration in the country and has been designed to set the tone for what promises to be a most legacy-laden tenure for Governor Obiano.

World renowned economist and former CBN governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo, former Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Prof Osita Ogbu and celebrated financial analyst, Mr Bismark Rewane shall all be delivering special papers at the retreat.

Other speakers are Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the State Government and former head of the finance subject group at Birmingham City Business School in the UK, renowned business strategist and coordinator of the Anambra Economic Think Tank, Mr Macauley Atasie, famous motivational speaker and presidential aspirant, Mr Fela Durotoye, CEO of Signal Alliance, Collins Onuegbu and the Head of Service in Anambra State Civil Service Commission, Barr Harold Udu.

The retreat is expected to familiarize the new executive council members with Governor Obiano’s Economic Blueprint and other relevant targets of the administration that must be met to ensure that the governor leaves an enduring legacy in the next four years.

The retreat will also open a wide door for the members of the new cabinet to understand current global economic trends, current economic condition of Nigeria and the place of Anambra State in the swirl of national and global economic matrix.

In addition, the retreat will review the implementation status of the governor’s economic blueprint in the past four years and set fresh paradigms for the new term.

It will also unveil a new administrative structure and operating arrangements for the executive council members and open up critical conversations for the actualization of Governor Obiano’s overall vision for Anambra State.

It would be recalled that Obiano had also started his first term in office with a retreat for the executive council members during which an accurate prediction was made of the economic slide that has blighted the nation in the past few years.

Since he assumed office as the governor of Anambra State, Chief Obiano has continued to draw heavily from his private sector background and deploy global best practices in the service of the state.

It was along this same line that he had organized a Business Roundtable on the eve of his inauguration for a second term in office to open new investment windows into Anambra State.