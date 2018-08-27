DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Obiano Is An APGA Man, No Plans To Join APC – Info Commish

The Anambra State government has labelled as false an online news publication indicating that the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has plans to defect from the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] to the All Progressive Congress [APC] at the end of his tenure as Governor of Anambra State. The online news publication had quoted the federal minister of labor and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The response came through the Commission of Information to the Anambra State Government, Chief C. Don. Adinuba through an SMS message. “No iota of truth in the claim. Obiano is an APGA man through and through. APGA should win the presidential election, since APC and PDP have failed the nation”.

In the words of Ngige, “When he finishes serving, he will come. I’m sure. He is a pragmatist, he is a realist. I have tried to let him know that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is good, but it’s a regional party. You can’t use a regional party to go and do election and fight. People have abandoned the idea of regional parties. That’s why AD, AC decided that after many years of staying at the periphery of Federal Government, they decided to coalesce with LPP; CPC and rebel faction of APGA, led by Rochas Okorocha and formed APC.

“So, regional parties are not in vogue and the governor knows. Even his predecessor, Peter Obi, when he was using APGA to canvass and do other things, it dawned on him that he cannot be playing in the region with a regional party. He can’t come to national with a regional party and that is why he unceremoniously defected. In fact, they started the defection you are seeing today. Obi is part of the early defectors.

“So, he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but Obiano is a progressive. Any day he will do it, we will sit with him and arrange it in such a way that the Igbo will go into a party that will reckon with them and that party is APC.”

247ureports.com reach out to the APGA national chairman, Chief Victor Oye but he did not respond.