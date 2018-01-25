DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Obiano Inspects Work At The Nengo River Bridge, Nteje

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Gov Willie Obiano inspects the level of work at the Nengo River Bridge, Nteje

The hardworking Governor of Anambra State, Chief Dr Willie Obiano is currently in Nteje the Headquarters of Oyi LGA to inspect the level of work done in the ongoing construction of the Nengo River Bridge in Nteje.

The project which was awarded by the governor late last year to TAMAD CONSTRUCTION LTD is currently in advance stages. This bridge will be ready in the next 3-4months.

At the venue, the Igwe of Nteje, HRH Igwe Roland Odegbo led the entire Igwes cabinet, ndi Ojiana and Ndi Ichie Nteje to the venue. Equally, the chairman of Oyi LGA, Hon Uchenna Charles Okafor led the TC members of Oyi LGA to the event.