DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Obiano Frees 20 Prisoners To Mark Democracy Day

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results Loading ... Loading ...

By Obika Chidiebele

In commemoration of the 2018 Democracy Day celebration in Anambra State, the Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano granted amnesty to twenty prison inmates in the state.

The ex-convicts who were drawn from different prisons in the state have amongst them two persons who are not indigenes of Anambra state. They are Mr Augustine Emelue and Sunday Agbo who hail from Delta and Ebonyi states respectively while the rest are from Anambra State.

The list which is a combination of Easter and Democracy Day celebrations batches has the following beneficiaries –

1. Chimezie Ewuzie 2. Augustine Emelue 3. Amaechi Edochie (Enugwu Otu. 4. Monday Nwobu 5. Oluchi Emeodi 6. Nchedochi Rachel 7. Sunday Agbo 8. Christopher Biali 9. Innocent Nwokeke 10. Emmanuel Nwoye 11. Ignatius Ohams 12. James Odor 13. Uchenna Ifecheobi 14. Tochukwu Okpala 15. Onwuachu Augustine 16. Emeka Okoye 17. Ekene Okeke 18. Ernest Onyemechalu 19. Afam Okoli 20. Ubaka Okwuchukwu.

In a short ceremony to mark their release, the governor, Chief Willie Obiano reminded the former prisoners to stay away from trouble by being good citizens of the State and Nigeria. He further pledged to empower them with seed money to allow them fend for themselves as most of them have stayed more than five years in incarceration and lost contact with the real world.

A former inmate, Ekene Okeke from Abatete who spoke on behalf of the ex- prisoners thanked Gov Willie Obiano for releasing them. He informed the governor that they had undergone trainings in various skills in the prison yards during their stay and promised to judiciously utilize every kobo that would be given to them by the governor. They applauded the governor over his security exploits and promised to key into the state governments policies to develop Anambra state.