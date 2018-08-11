Gov Willie Obiano, has yesterday presented a total sum of three hundred and fifty seven million, one hundred and thirty six thousand eight hundred seventy-five Naira (N357,136,875) to the Catholic and Anglican Churches in the state respectively as the state government’s intervention for the renovation and upgrading of schools returned to them recently by the state government.

A breakdown shows that the Catholic Church got two hundred and eleven million, one hundred and sixty-eight thousand, one hundred and twenty -five naira(N211,168,125 million) for the Four hundred and thirty-three (433)schools returned to them, while the Anglican Church got One hundred and forty- five million, Nine hundred and sixty eight thousand, seven hundred and fifty naira (N145,968,750) for the reconstruction of the two hundred and ninety-six (296)schools recently handed over to them.

The Governor made the presentation of the cheques to the Catholic Church at the Shanahan Hall, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while that of the Anglican Church was presented at the Emmaus House auditorium Awka.

According to the governor, the schools have a maximum of six weeks to execute the chosen projects.

While presenting the cheque, Gov Obiano stated that basic education is very fundamental for the complete formation of the child, and explained that the money was given according to the number of schools handed over to the two Churches.

He commended them for the judicious utilization of funds initially released to them by his administration and therefore urged them under the present phase, to focus on schools in the rural places.

Obiano promised that the state government will sustain the intervention throughout the duration of his administration even as government continues upgrade of the government and community schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha who observed that the donation was consistent with the vision of the present administration to meet the learning needs of Ndi Anambra, said the partnership with the Church was really working and would help the state achieve moral and value -driven education.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, Chief Nzemeka Olisa said an action plan has been drawn for the execution of projects in the various schools under the phase to ensure effective implementation and monitoring.

Receiving the cheques on behalf of the Catholic Church, the Archbishop Metropolitan, Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Valerian Okeke said by sustaining the release of funds to the church, Gov Obiano was sustaining the tradition of excellence and that posterity will remember him as the children will grow to remember the inputs he made for them to excel.