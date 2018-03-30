DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Obiano Consolidates On Security, Donates Operational Vehicles To Security Agencies

By Obika Chidiebele, Awka

The governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday presented 40 patrol vehicles to all the security agencies in the state. The trucks which were manufactured in Nnewi, Anambra State by Innoson Motors were built and equipped with security gadgets, and where distributed to all the agencies (Police, Army, Navy, NSCDC, and others).

In his opening remark, the Governor of Anambra state, Chief Dr Willie Obiano thanked the Security agencies for partnering with the state in delivering a crime free Anambra. He pointed out that “I remain awake so that ndi Anambra can sleep with their too eyes closed”, equally noted he, that Security is not a one-off project, that his government will continue to sustain the tempo and improve upon same and completely restore sanity to the state.

The governor who went down memory lane as he recalled in 2014 when he held the first Security summit, stated that” that meeting saw the state arrest over 100 armed rubbers and kidnappers and demolished about 110 houses. He told the audience that three days ago, kidnappers struck to test our alertness, and within two days, we bursted them and got them arrested.

The working willie declared that the yesterday’s presentation was the first batch in the series, pointing that the coming months would see him present over a hundred vehicles to the Security apparatchiks of the state.

“We are ready in the Air, on Water and in the land, fighting crimes and this led to the recent presentation of 29 speed boats to the Anambra Navy Command to compliment gunboats earlier donated to them”. Closing his remarks, the governor appealed to everyone to help with fighting crimes by giving accurate information to security agencies. He admonished the Commercial banks in the state to join in the fight against crimes by donating pickup trucks to the Security outfits in the state.

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon, The representative of Inspector General of Police, DIG, Ntomchukwu (Incharge of zone 9) remarked that as the Police Chief in the zone, and from daily reports from States, Anambra remains the safest. He thanked the governor for working with the agencies in policing the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Umar

Speaking on behalf of the service chiefs appreciated Gov Willie Obiano for his untiring zeal in securing lives and properties of Ndi Anambra. He maintained that indeed, Anambra is the safest state in Nigeria.

The Police Chief in the state thanked the governor for his sterling efforts on security in the state pointing out that through his policies, policing the state had been made a lot easier. He equally assured the governor of the Security Agencies’ readiness to continue bursting crimes and criminality in the state.