Obiano Cabinet Sack: Retract Story, Apologize To Gov – Commissioner Tells Media Houses

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State government has expressed disappointment over the trending story in most national electronic and print media, alleging the dissolution of the state Executive Council by the governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

It asked the media houses that published the report to recast their stories, and apologize to the governor for the embarrassment the report caused the governor and his cabinet members.

Addressing journalists in his office in Awka, Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, insisted that the cabinet was still intact.

He said the report came to the government as rude shock, regretting that the media who ought to know procedures deviated from the norm.

“Some sections of the media published that the Anambra State Executive Council has been sacked by Governor Obiano. This is not true.

“When we heard this story, we believed that many of you will refer to us to confirm the authenticity of that report; but regrettably, only one or two media houses called to clarify the issues.

“The Governor is embarrassed by that type of story as it has portrayed the state in bad light.

“I request you gentlemen to publicise the right information to the public and it will not be out of place for you to tender apology to Governor Obiano for the embarrassment it caused him and his colleagues in government,’’ Nnachetta said.

The commissioner added that the governor was pained to learn that he could be accused of what he has not done in broad day light, particularly in a matter that was verifiable before rushing to the press.

“There is nothing in that story that is new, strange or draconian.

“He merely asked all political appointees to complete their handover notes on or before March 16 via a memo written on March 2, two weeks before March 16 terminal date.

“March 16 is the end of the Governor’s first 4-year tenure and anything you do after that day is ultra vires and illegal, because it is outside the oath of office.

“A memo was written by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), directed at all political appointees to do the normal thing like the handover note.

“The handover will include, project vehicles or other government materials in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their respective places of work.

“This is because after the March 16, Government of Anambra will be in the hands of the civil servants until March 17, when the governor is sworn in for his second tenure by the Chief Judge of Anambra State.

Nnachetta however noted that it was unfortunate that the leaked internal memo was deliberately misinterpreted by a section of the media.

“As far as I am concerned, the memo was very clear on the decent process to follow. There is no need to have twisted the content of an otherwise well communicated information to political office holders,” he added.