Obiano Assures Completion of Umueje Bridge in 3 Months

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has assured that Umueje Bridge which opens access to the oilfields across the Omambala River would be completed in three months time.

Speaking during an unscheduled tour of the bridge Governor Obiano assured that in three months the Umueje community and the surrounding towns would be effectively linked up by the bridge.

“This is a very important Bridge. It opens up the agricultural area of the state. The people of this area are known for agriculture but they find it difficult to evacuate their produce to the cities. This bridge will very easily eliminate those challenges,” Governor Obiano explained.

According to him, the bridge also leads to the oilfields in Enugu-Otu Aguleri, a short distance of thirty minutes from the bridge.

Governor Obiano further expressed optimism that the bridge would open up the entire local government and make it easier for entrepreneurs to settle down and exploit the abundant endowments of the area.

Said he; “the bridge will open up Ayamelum as a whole because a lot of activities will happen around here. Industrialists will come here. And for the first time, Umueje will have electricity of their own. The engineering company handling the bridge will give me a design for a water turbine that will generate electricity for the whole of Ayamelum from this river.”

It would be recalled that when Governor Obiano took over the reins of leadership four years ago, he had made it clear that his administration would build roads and bridges that had economic importance.

The Umueje Bridge is the third major bridge that open access to the oil wealth of the state while also throwing the door wide open to the rich farm produce from the agrarian belt of Anambra State.

The other two are the Enugu-Otu Bridge which is the longest Bridge in the South East and the Iyiora bridge which is located in Anam.