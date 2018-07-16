DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Obaseki, IGP Place N15mn Bounty On Killers Of 11 Policemen

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has placed a N10 million bounty on killers of four policemen by unknown gunmen in Sabongida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the State, last weekend.

This is even as Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has placed a N5 million reward to anyone who could give information leading to the arrest of killers of seven policemen in Abuja last week and the four killed in Edo state.

The seven policemen were murdered at a check point in Abuja yet to be identified assailants who also went away with some of their firearms.

The Special Adviser to the Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, announced the reward on Monday in after an emergency security meeting between the Governor and security chiefs in Benin City, the state capital.

Heads and representatives of the Police, the Army, Department of State Security (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), attended the security meeting.

“Governor Obaseki described the situation as appalling and has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the killings and the arrest of the assailants.

“He announced a N10 million reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals that carried out the dastardly act.

“The governor also pledged to support the families of the four policemen killed while on duty and maintained that the killers must be arrested and brought to book,” Osagiator said.

On his part, the IGP Idris announced the reward for information leading to the arrest of the killers of the 11 policemen on Monday at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

It would be recalled that the four policemen attached to the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters, were killed at a road block at Uzebba-Aviosi junction, along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora.

The assailants also set ablaze the police patrol van with the dead bodies of the policemen.