DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Obaseki Charges Corps Members To Embrace Change-Begins-With-Me

–



Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), posted to serve in the State to help restore the nation’s dignity, pride and values by embracing the Federal Government’s programme tagged Change-begins-with-me.

Obaseki gave the charge Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members held at the NYSC Camp, Okada, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor who was represented by his I Philip Shuaibu, said to embrace the Change-begins-with-me initiative of the Federal Government, they must eschew Internet fraud, armed robbery, thuggery, kidnapping, drug addiction, cultism, violence and prostitution.

He said one of the challenges besetting the country today, is that of corruption which has eaten deeply into the fabrics of our system, adding that the only way out is for the corps members to take advantage and key into the Change-begin-with-me initiative of the Federal Government.

He further expressed satisfaction that the NYSC scheme, over the years, has impacted positively on the socio-economic development of our dear country especially on the people living in rural areas through the various community development projects undertaken by serving corps members across the nation.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Abdullahi Baba Yusuf, while presenting the 2,137 corps members posted to the State, to the Governor, said they have been well equipped for the challenges ahead of the service year.

He said all through the orientation exercise, they have exhibited a very high level of discipline and decorum which culminated in the hitch free and very successful period they have stayed in the camp.

Abdullahi said over 75 percent of the corps members have been posted to various educational institutions in the State to impart knowledge in the young ones in compliance with the posting policy of NYSC while the rest consisting of doctors and lawyers were posted to Primary Health Facilities and the Ministry of Justice respectively for their primary assignments.