DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

OAU Suspends 6 Students For Alleged Cultism

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has placed six of its students on indefinite suspension over alleged involvement in cultism.

The affected students are Onyekwusi Praise and Udeh John from the department of arts and social science education; Oladoye Oluwatobi, Ayeyi Damilola and Davis Jesulayomi of English department; and Ojo Abiodun, a student of microbiology.

They were among about 12 students who previously faced police action following a complaint by the university.

“After the investigation of the suspected students by the police, the university received a detailed report of the Police findings on the case on August 20, 2018, wherein it was confirmed that six (6) of the arrested students of the university had admitted their membership of proscribed groups,” said the registrar, Margaret Omisule, in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added: “In view of the university’s zero tolerance for cultism and in accordance with relevant statutes, the students have been suspended pending investigations by the appropriate students’ disciplinary committee.

“As it is the collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to protect the university from persons with criminal intentions, members of the community are advised to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activities.”