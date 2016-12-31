Nzuko Umu Mbaise Holds In Grand Style

To wrap the year 2016, the annual Nzuko Umu Mbaise convention, which happens to be the third edition held at Ez hotels Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise on December 30, 2016 amidst lecture and discourse to further the New Year’s activity of progress for the unity of Mbaise nation.

This year’s theme: “Fast-Tracking Economic Development In Mbaise” was properly harnessed and presented by the guest speaker, Prof. J. U. J. Onwumere, a renowned academic and an Mbaise son.

The chairman of the occasion, Ochiagha Anogwi Anyanwu, charged members of the forum to remain resilient and upright in all they do. He urged them to always utilise the numerous potentials that one can get through humility.

Furthermore, he advised the leadership of Nzuko Umu Mbaise to fully identify with the apex social cultural body in Mbaise nation, Ezuruezu Mbaise led by Barr. Cyril Anyanwu, as through partnership can they have the needed cohesion to impact positively on the people.

Another son of Mbaise and a business mogul, Mr. Frank Nneji, charged them to always encourage their members to engage in agriculture and other aspects of entrepreneur. He emphasized that the people must begin to buy products made and sold in Mbaise, noting that their economy as a people can only grow through inter distribution.

Expressing his satisfaction on the body and encouraged them to do more, Mr. Kelechi Deca further advised the youths to utilise the opportunity of having the likes of Mr. Frank Nneji, Ochiagha Ano Anyanwu, Ezeji Alozie Aguwa and many others in attendance to tap from their great outputs.

In his own remarks, Ezeji Alozie Aguwa appealed to the youths to speak out in times of need. He noted that without being outspoken and knowing the challenges, it could be difficult to know how to offer help. He commended the body for such an intellectually oriented event and urged them to carry on.

The high point of the event was the cutting of the convention cake and raffle draw exercise, which however was won by various members of the body.

The event had the leader of the body, Dim Emeka Obasi, Hon. Amadiokoro Uchenna, former president of Mbaise Youth Congress, Chiemeka Akwarandu, member Nzuko Umu Mbaise Administrators, Strategy Ikechi Onyeneho, Chairman 2016 planning committee and others in attendance.