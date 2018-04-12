DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nwodo Lament Igbos’ Woes As UNIZIK Celebrates Fallen Heroes

By Nedum Noble

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday decried the ill-treatment and marginalization the igbos have suffered in the Nigerian project.

He said the igbos were the worst hit, politicaly, economically and otherwise despite their enormous contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Speaking during the occasion of the 1st Ohazurume Igbo festival organized by the directorate of Igbo village and centre for African Civilization (IVACAC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said most industries in the country that have gone moribund were located in the south east.

He said the average igbo man are not only known for his industrious, adventurous and daring nature but is also courageous, enterprising and versatile.

“You hardly see any igbo man that is lazy. Unfortunately, these same rare qualities that distinguish the igbos from other tribes are the source of hatred, envy and jealousy on them,”

Nwodo however noted that the solution to the problems was not found in another war, just as he canvassed for restructuring of the country, which he said the igbo apex organisation had been clamoring for.

“We can’t afford to experience another civil war. I’ll rather die than allow these youths to be killed. There are two types of warfare, the diplomatic and civil war. What I am fighting is the diplomatic war,” he said.

He challenged his audience, who were predominantly students to emulate the outstanding virtues of the late igbo icons being celebrated at the event, saying they could have been forgotten long ago if not for those rare qualities.

“Don’t settle for mediocrity and inferiority. Aspire for the best so you too can be celebrated.

The Ohaneze helmsman pledged to partner with the university to ensure the project was realized within the shortest time.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Joseph Ahaneku listed the late igbo icons being celebrated to include Aguiyi Ironsi, M. I. Okpara, King Jaja of Opobo, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, Prof. Kenneth Dike, Prof. Chinua Achebe, among others.

He assured that each of the Igbo heroes being celebrated would have his ancestral hut, (Obi)’ built in his name, adding that that of Zik would stand at the centre, and would be surrounded by those of others.

The director of the center, Very Rev. Fr. Bonachristus Umeogu said the directorate was created “to preserve and foster Igboness in relation to the people who regard Igbo as their ancestral homeland and who think in and speak Igbo language and have their life and existence in Igbo tradition and culture”.