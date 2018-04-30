Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, April 30, 2018 , secured the conviction and sentencing of Dr. Joseph Nwobike, SAN, before Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, to one year imprisonment for perversion of justice.

The convict was prosecuted on an 18-count charge bordering on an attempt to pervert the course of Justice.

One of the counts reads: “That you Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN) on the 19th day of March, 2015 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, intentionally gave the sum of N 750,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only) to Hon. Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court directly through your United Bank for Africa Plc Account No. 1002664061 in order that the said judge acts in the exercise of his official duties”.