…And The Congresses Must Hold In Open Fields & Not In Hotels

–

From Sam Onwuemeodo, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

The governor of Imo State and Chairman, Progressives Governors’ forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has asked members of the Party in the state to relax, assuring them that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will fix new dates for the ward and local Government congresses of the party in the state.

With the unfolding scenarios and incontrovertible evidences, Nigerians have seen that the sensitive materials meant for the ward congresses of the party in Imo were stolen in actual fact and thereby making the exercise not to take place on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The National chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun had also told Nigerians that the local Government congresses of the party will be on hold pending the outcome of the report of the Appeal panel on Imo ward congresses.

And since that public statement by the National Chairman, he has not made any additional statement to that effect or any other statement in the contrary. So, all the rumours being posted on the social media on the conduct of Local Government congress in the state are neither here nor there.

The ward and local Government congresses of the party must hold and in open fields and not in hotels, so that people can test their popularity. Action speaks louder than words. Those who think they are popular could not have stolen result sheets and would not have gone into hotels to write non-existent results.

All these deceits will soon come to an and. Governor Okorocha brought APC in the South-East and nurtured it to this level and he has decided to take the Party to the next level. In Imo, he dwarfed all the other Political Parties and won his elections in 2011 and 2015 and he is still Rochas Okorocha.. All these noise will soon evaporate and men will be separated from noise makers.

APC members in the State are responsible people. Imo people are responsible. And they know these unusual characters. After all the noise, we shall place them where they should be. The governor has refused to be provoked as a leader and as a father, and he will continue to be all that.