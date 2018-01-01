NUPEC Will Cooperate With Governments At All level, CG Assures

Commandant General of the National Unity and Peace Corps, Dr. Chinedu Nneji, has assured president Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and local government chairmen that the organisation under his leadership will work with all other sister agencies to bring about peace in the country.

Nneji however, urged the president to sign into law the bill establishing the Nigerian Peace Corps, saying such will also create more job opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths.

In a new year message personally signed by the and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday urged Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari led government in his quest to bring about the desired change in the country.

According to Nneji, Peace Corps under his leadership would continue to maintain its mandate of mediating and dialogue in communities where there is crisis with the view of ensuring that the people embraces peace, unity and love as people created by one God.

The CG revealed that he has visited the ECOWAS, AU, EU and other arms of the United Nations that deal with peace to sought for their co-operation and synergy in ensuring a lasting peace in all parts of the country in concluding the issue of Boko Haram and the herdsmen and famers.

He urged Nigerians to nurture up a new generation of Nigerians who will be accommodating, tolerant and pacific towards religions and social issues pointing out that the people should highlight the need for peaceful co-existence irrespective of tribe, religion or culture.

“It is on record that NUPEC has never had any dispute or disagreement between other security agencies as our strategy is always to improve harmonious work relationship between us sister agencies.

“We therefore urge the president to sign into- law the bill establishing the corps as it will also create more job opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths.”