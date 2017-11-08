NUJ Enugu Correspondents Chapel Elects Bureau Chief Nigerian Pilot Chairman

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Tuesday inaugurated the new executive members of the chapel following a successful election on Monday, supervised by the State Executive Council (SEC).

The election had returned Comrade Emma Nweze of the Nigerian Pilot as chairman and Comrade Ifeoma Aka as Vice Chairman.

Other successful candidates are Emma Acha of the News Agency of Nigeria as Secretary, Raphael Ede of Blueprint Newspapers as Treasurer, Maureen Ikpeama of National Light as Financial Secretary and Cletus Obi of The Nations Newspaper as Auditor.

Inaugurating the new exco, the Chairman of the State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Rex Arum, charged them to uphold the sanctity of the NUJ Constitution at all times.

Comrade Arum called on journalists to always conform to the ethical fundamentals of the profession in order to hold those in authority accountable.

The council chairman commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his fatherly intervention which brought peace in the chapel.

He described the governor as a peace loving leader who has used his leadership dexterity to restore peace in the state and in the chapel.

He thanked the former chairman of the chapel, Comrade Petrus Obi for piloting the affairs of the chapel in the past three years.

Comrade Arum called on aggrieved members of the chapel to sheath their sword and embrace peace in order to move the chapel forward.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Emmanuel Nweze said that he was overwhelmed by the unflinching support given him to lead the chapel.

Comrade Nweze said that the new leadership of the chapel would not be antagonistic and would not also create tension in the state.

He said that peace has come to the chapel, adding that members of the union would continue to support activities of the state government.

In a goodwill message, the former Vice Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Regis Anukwuoji said that all members of the chapel would give their support to ensure that the new exco succeeded.