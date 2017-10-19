Nsofor, Ex-Lawmaker Champions Rebellion In Anambra PDP

*targets Ex-gov Peter Obi, Prof ABC Nwosu

The festering crisis within the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee led by Prof ABC Nwosu, a one time Minister of Health may have taken a very dangerous dimension with a former Majority Leader in the state Assembly Chief Humphrey Nsofor leading a rebellion to tear down the party completely.

Nsofor in a press conference said he and his group has since suspended Prof. Nwosu and Iyom Josephine Anenih who is the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee and a former Minister for Women Affairs.

They accused the duo of “gross misconduct and breach of the party constitution.”

Nsofor who vowed to wrestle the party from ex-governor Peter Obi or wreck havoc in the party before joining another party told whoever that cared to listen that no one would block his plans to go to the Federal House of Representatives.

The plot for the insurrection which took him and some of his cohort nearly for weeks in planning saw them approach various political parties, blocs and godfathers to help bankroll the sleazy deal.

He confirmed that many whose name appeared on their list were reluctant, so he had to use “carrot and stick method”.

Other member of the state working committee included Ozo Chike Nwazojie (secretary), Chief Vitals Okafor, legal adviser (South), Mr. Chris Amah, Publicity secretary (South), Hon. (Mrs.) Geneviv Ekwochi, Women leader (central), Mr. Onyeka Okeke, youth leader (Central), Chief Daniel Nwabueze, Organizing secretary (North), Hon. Tony Ngaji C, Financial Secretary (north), Hon. Uchenu Oforkansi, treasurer (North) and Hon. (Mrs.) Tonia Nwankwu, Auditor (North).

He confirmed having approached Chief Victor Umeh, Chief Chris Uba and Dr Ifeanyi Ubah but they all declined to support them.

It was so despicable they even demanded that Dr Ubah pay them One thousand dollars each for them to sign their own written plans and allegation against Prof Nwosu.

He confirmed that on hearing that Dr Ubah warned him to stop calling his telephone lines, and consequently stopped picking his calls even when he sent him series of text messages.

In the press briefing, his statement read in part, “…that in line with section 57(3) of PDP constitution, Prof. ABC Nwosu and Mrs. Josephine Anenih are suspended for one month for breaching section 58(1) (A) (D) (H) (I) of the party’s constitution by engaging in dishonest practices and conduct likely to cause disaffection amongst party members and creating a parallel party organ at the state level.”

He had accused the duo Nwosu and Anenih of conniving with former governor Obi to sideline them and their godfathers who nominated them to the party hierarchy. But that Obi handpicked about ten out of the 29 members Caretaker team to work with.

Nsofor stated that “Consequently, a 7-man disciplinary committee members led by Chief Okechukwu Okpara has been set up to look into these issues. They are hereby requested to appear before the committee within seven days.”

When contacted on the development, Mrs Anenih described their charade as laughable, and actually laughed it off.