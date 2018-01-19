DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

We Are Not The Cause Of Your Failure, Imo PDP Tells Okorocha

By Austin Echefu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Thursday said they are not the reason Governor Rochas Okorocha has failed in the governance of the state, saying that the Governor should leave them alone.

The party disclosed in a press release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Damian Oparah, assuring that it remains “the only true democratic and people-oriented party, with the interest of the people at heart”.

The party also pledged to “continue to stand with Imolites at these trying times as we match to salvage our state from the clutches of this anti-people, insensitive and inept APC government in 2019”.

The party asked the Governor “to be more responsive to issues of governance in Imo state and leave PDP alone as we are not the cause of his failure”.

The PDP also said that the recent verbal attacks on it by Governor Rochas Okorocha is baseless and uncalled-for.

The party noted that “Governor Rochas Okorocha during the APC meeting in Owerri on Tuesday January 16th 2018 announced that PDP is dead in Imo State”, quoting him to have said the “PDP is dead in Imo State and is resurrecting through APGA” and that APGA would soon die its own natural death.

It said that the Governor is “annoyed, frustrated and disappointed because all those impostors and bad eggs he secretly contracted, sponsored and planted within the party to destroy Imo PDP before 2019 general elections has been discovered, exposed and exited out of the party to the glory of God, thereby stopping and preventing the party from the untimely death predicted by Gov Rochas Okorocha and his party APC.

“Gov Okorocha is not the only vocal and known APC Chieftain sad and unhappy about the liberation and rebirth of Imo PDP since after the Supreme Court landmark and resounding judgment. The recent successful National Elective Convention of PDP where Imo PDP fully participated with all her delegates without hiccups further exposes Gov Okorochas long infuriated grievances.

“Gov Rochas Okorocha must understand that he belongs to a dead party ‘APC’ that appoints dead people into offices. Okorocha should also be ashamed for identifying himself and aligning with a regional party that offers 95% dividends of democracy to a particular tribe and 5% dividends to another tribe, he has proved to be a disappointment to Igbo Nation by following a party that is yet to fulfill and implement a single campaign promise they made to Nigerians since inception including the reduction of fuel pump price from N87 to N45”.

The PDP added that “If the APC and Gov Rochas Okorocha had any iota of regard for Ndi Imo, they would have used the meeting to brainstorm on the many woes they have caused the people and how they can begin to shore up Imo State economy ruined by this tactless and vision less government.

“Imolites are disheartened to see the Governor of a State dancing away and making vain speeches at a time when thousands of his subjects are daily traumatized with hunger and poverty, while many more are groaning under the pains of economic hardship worsened by the unabating fuel crisis in the country and the incessant and unwarranted demolition exercise by Gov Rochas Okorocha in the State.

“Gov Rochas Okorocha has once more shown that he is not in any way interested in the welfare of Imolites, but in his selfish, political and pecuniary interests of enthroning his son-inlaw as successor. These were manifest in his empty speeches wherein he could not present to the Imo people with any achievement or plans for future development of IMO State but was busy making false claims and brandishing lies against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.