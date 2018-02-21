Northern Senators Remove Sen. Adamu As Leader
The northern Senators have acted to remove their leader, Senator Abdullahi Adamu – who was theor chairman. The northern Senators replaced Adamu with Senator Wamakko Aliyu of Sokoto State.
Senator Aliyu is a member of All Progressive Congress [APC]. He represents Sokoto North district in the Senate. He was once the Governor of Sokoto State. He obtained his Bachelor of Science at the University of Pittsburg.
