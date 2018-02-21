DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Northern Senators Remove Sen. Adamu As Leader

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The northern Senators have acted to remove their leader, Senator Abdullahi Adamu – who was theor chairman. The northern Senators replaced Adamu with Senator Wamakko Aliyu of Sokoto State.

Senator Aliyu is a member of All Progressive Congress [APC]. He represents Sokoto North district in the Senate. He was once the Governor of Sokoto State. He obtained his Bachelor of Science at the University of Pittsburg.

Stay tuned