Published On: Wed, Feb 21st, 2018

Northern Senators Remove Sen. Adamu As Leader

The northern Senators have acted to remove their leader, Senator Abdullahi Adamu – who was theor chairman. The northern Senators replaced Adamu with Senator Wamakko Aliyu of Sokoto State.

Senator Aliyu is a member of All Progressive Congress [APC]. He represents Sokoto North district in the Senate. He was once the Governor of Sokoto State. He obtained his Bachelor of Science at the University of Pittsburg.

