Normalcy Return To Benue Assembly As Security Vacate Premises

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Relative calm has returned to the Benue State House of Assembly complex following the vacation of the premises by security operatives.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba who confirmed the development to newsmen today during an inspection of the Assembly complex said Members and staff of the Assembly can now have access to their offices to carry out their official duties without hindrances.

He thanked all Benue people and Nigerians for their support and solidarity against the siege in the Benue State House of Assembly, which also occurred at the National Assembly yesterday.

The Speaker who was flanked by 22 other Assembly Members during the inspection tour said with the new development, Members would reconvene on the new adjournment date to carry out their constitutional responsibilities for the good governance of the state.

Recalled that security operatives had besieged the premises of the State House Assembly and provided cover for the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange APC-led faction to hold plenary while 22 members of the Assembly belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP were denied access.