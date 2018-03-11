DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Nollywood Movie, ‘Just Before I Do’ to premiere April 13th

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In this time and age where people feel that certain movies aren’t box office nor Cinema worthy because of their lackluster story line and lack of technical depth, Nollywood filmmaker, Omilani Olayinka is boastful of the most unique story line ever to come out of Nollywood.

The movie which ranges from romance to drama and comedy tells the story of a conniving mother-in-law, young unmarried couple and a lawyer who are torn between by love and the fight to win a selfish battle; each one fighting for his own. The twist and plot appears to captivate the audience leaving them wondering who will win this battle of love with his or her head held up high.

The movie stars some of the brightest minds in Nollywood albeit in a non-lead role. This has triggered doubt as to the claim of the producer that the movie would be the most unique story ever told in Nollywood. In a swift reaction to the relatively unknown stars that play the lead roles, the producer Omilani Oluyinka made it clear that the strength of the movie is far beyond the casts.

Regardless of the lead actors concern, the movie featured some of Nollywood’s finest as well; Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Kalu Ikeagwu, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Eddie Watson, Omowunmi Dada, Omilani Oluyinka and others.

The movie is set to premiere at the cinemas from April 13, 2018 and anticipation is currently high to see if the movie will deliver as promised.

See trailer below…