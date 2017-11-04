Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Joins Kokun Foundation, Cooks Massive Pots Of Rice For Charity (Photos)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh joined philanthropist Kokun foundation as they cooked massive pots of rice for charity. The actress and mother of one shared the pictures on her instagram page and wrote;

Working with Mr kokun is always a pleasure..

Serving and helping people who can’t repay you back has been my greatest source of Happiness and joy..

Giving has become such a huge part of my life and am only grateful to God for blessing me to be a blessing…

I can only wish,pray and ensure my son takes after me for there is great blessing in Helping others..

Thanks Mr Kok for your Unending contribution to humanity..

@kokunfoundation

@t_d_foundation #KINGTONTO#MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #FAMILY

See more pictures below;