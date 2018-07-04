DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

No Tax Clearance Certificates, No Authority Papers – Obiano tells Park Managers

By Obika Chidiebele

The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has said that from henceforth, any park manager who does not have a Tax Clearance Certificate from the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service will no longer manage any park in the state.

The governor who made this known through his Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili, in the meeting of Motor Park Managers in the state held earlier today at the Secretary to The State Government’s Conference Hall, Government House, Awka, observed that it is disgusting that almost all the motor park managers do not have Tax certificates.

The meeting which was convened by the Honourable Commissioner for Transport in the state, Hon Uchenna Okafor, had the MD of Transport Company of Anambra State, Dr Ifeoma Madukasi, Dr. David Nzekwu, Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service and other Aides to the governor in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon Uchenna Okafor informed the Park Managers that the new Anambra will accommodate everyone that is ready to partner the state in developing the Transport sector. The Commissioner who pointed that the state government from henceforth, will no longer tolerate some parks that does not remit their money regularly, equally added that the era of illegal toll collectors has gone.

“Our governor, Chief Willie Obiano is working and we cannot continue to loose revenue. Our Federal Allocation is poor to compare with other states and as such, the state harps on these revenues to continue working in the state. Whoever does not have a Tax Clearance Certificate in Anambra will not work in our parks”. He said. Also, he appreciated the managers whom he described as good partners of the state government.

In his Speech, the Chairman of AIRS, Dr Nzekwu informed the participants that what the state is about to embark on is for the benefit of all and sundry in the state, pointing that with a Tax Clearance Certificate, the person is entitled to many benefits in the state. He also added that the innovation was necessary because, it would help the state in proper documentation of all her workers and Agencies.

In their separate observations, Hon Wilfred Ezika, urged the state to introduce terrif in their authority papers to the Motor Park Managers which according to him will help checkmake illegal toll collectors in the state. Mr Chidi Onumajuru (GM Eastern Mass, SouthEast Region and Secretary, Mass Transit Union in the state), appreciated the conveners of the meeting. He inquired from the state, on whether the Tax from the Federal Government is different from that of the state. A enquiry of which he was immediately cleared. He further thanked Gov Willie Obiano for providing security in the state saying that it had helped them in their working places.