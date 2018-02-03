DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

We Have No Regrets Fighting Apartheid In South Africa – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said Nigeria had no regret fighting the scourge of apartheid in South Africa until a full democratic system was established in the country.

Receiving the outgoing South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Lulu Louis Mnguni, at the State House, President Buhari said Nigeria made lots of sacrifices during the years of apartheid to ensure that full rights were restored to all citizens, irrespective of the colour of their skin.

The President said Nigeria will continue to strengthen its historic and fraternal relationship with South Africa.

The President, who congratulated Mnguni on the successful completion of his duty tour, said bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa will be improved, especially in trade where both countries have areas of competitive advantage.

In his remarks, the outgoing envoy expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for all the support he received.

He said the relationship between both countries had a long history of brotherliness and partnership in promoting the African cause, adding that he would return to South Africa with fond memories of Nigeria.