DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

No Merger, Faction In ACPN, Says Galadima

The National Chairman of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, has dismissed a media report credited to a former member of the party in Ondo state, Chief Adetuwo Ogunjumelo, that the party had merged with another party.

Galadima said the report is not only baseless, the source of it has long been dismissed from ACPN by the Ondo state chapter since 2016 as a result of his anti-part activities.

In statement personally signed on Wednesday Abuja, the ACPN boss said between and now the said Chief Ogunjumelo had join two other political parties.

“My attention has been drawn to a story on the above caption that emanated from Akure, Ondo State. This rejoinder is for the purposes of record as I did not want to join issue with the source of the story.

“I wish to say here emphatically that there is no faction in the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) not to even talk of merging with any Party for that matter. Chief Adetuwo Ogunjumelo who is the source of the story was a former member of the ACPN in Ondo State and has since been dismissed by the Ondo State Chapter of the Party since 2016 for engaging in anti-party activities.

“According to reports from Otunba Bosun Omosule, the Ondo State Chairman of the ACPN, Chief Ogunjumelo have since then joined about two or three parties in Nigeria where he was dismissed for the same reasons.

“The purported merging of a faction of the ACPN in Ondo state therefore was false and that the source of the story wanted to use the growing popularity of the ACPN in Nigeria to seek attention.”

Galadima, however urged Nigerians to dismissed the report for lack of merits, adding that Ogunjumelo was ignorant of process how political parties form merger.

“He is also ignorant of the process of a political party merging with another party as no faction of a political party in a State can merge a party with another.”