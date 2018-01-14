DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

I Am No Criminal, I Did Special Jobs For Wike ~ Tompolo

Another of the so-called ‘criminals’ declared wanted by Gov.Wike, Tompolo has come out to deny that he’s a criminal.

Tompolo who spoke on Nigerian Info 92.3 stated that he did special jobs for Wike in Abua/Odual and ONELGA LGAs during the 2015 general elections.

He challenged Gov.Wike to show a single proof that he has been involved in any criminal activities, that whatever he did in the past was with the directives and consent of the Governor.

He further challenged Governor Wike to consult former Governor Amaechi on how to tackle insecurity than randomly accusing innocent citizens who worked with him (Wike) in the past and fell out recently following his failure to fulfil earlier agreements.

Recall that Tompolo is the 2nd person declared wanted by Gov.Wike who has come out to deny involvement in criminal activities,the first being Mpaka Oruwari aka Parker from Asari/Toru.

The Rivers State Government and Governor Wike is yet to respond to Tompolo’s comments.