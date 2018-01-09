NNPC Restates Commitment to the Development of Nigerian Content in Oil and Gas Industry

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has restated its commitment to the development of local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru gave this commitment at the investigative hearing by the Senate Committee on Nigerian Content on a petition by the Indigenous Vessels Operators of Nigeria on an alleged flouting of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act by Total Upstream Nigeria Limited in its contract awards at the National Assembly today.

The Indigenous Vessels Operators Association of Nigeria had petitioned the Senate Committee on Nigerian Content on the alleged cancellation of bids by its members for the provision of Platform Support Vessels (PSV) and Terminal Support Vessels (TSV) by Total.

Addressing the committee, the GMD who was represented by the Group General Manager, National Petroleum and Investment Management services, NAPIMS, Roland Ewubare, said “every serious economy grows on the strength of the private sector, so it behooves on us to support them and NNPC is fully committed to it’’, he noted.

On the alleged contravention of the Nigerian Content Act by Total, the GMD said the company was one of the IOCs that have a preference for local companies and assured the committee that the concerns of both the Vessel Owners and Total would be addressed.

He however appealed to the committee to write NCDMB for a waiver of the grading system which led to the cancellation of the bids to allow the already prequalified companies to go on with the process in the national interest.

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan commended the GMD for “giving direction on the issue’’ and appealed to Total and the Vessel Owners to abide by the rules of fair play and equal opportunity to everyone.

He ruled that the position of the GMD that the committee should write NCDMB for a waiver for the companies should be upheld and also commended all parties to the dispute for their understanding.