Press Release

NNPC Pledges Support for Unity Schools, Usman Dan Fodio University

In keeping with its mission of touching lives in many positive ways, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has promised to support the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) and the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, in their objectives of promoting quality education in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated this when the National Executive of USOSA led by its President General, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, and the Vice Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, paid him a courtesy call.

Addressing the executive of USOSA, Dr. Baru lauded the lofty objectives behind the establishment of the unity schools, stating that NNPC would always support any genuine effort to promote the unity of the country.

He called for the restoration of citizenship and leadership training in the schools as it was in his days to prepare the students for leadership in the larger society.

He particularly expressed interest in the Mentorship and Transition Programme of USOSA which affords old students the opportunity to connect with current students in the schools to offer guidance and help.

Speaking earlier, President General of USOSA, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, who described the GMD as an “outstanding ambassador of USOSA”, said the association was on a mission to correct the declining trajectory of the educational system.

He called on the GMD and other well-meaning Nigerians to support USOSA in the onerous task of restoring the past glory of the Unity Schools.

Speaking in similar vein during his visit, the Vice Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, called for the corporation’s support in the establishment of a School of Energy Studies.

The Vice Chancellor who expressed gratitude to the GMD for the role he played at the Knowledge Sharing Workshop organized by the school recently and the exploration work in the Sokoto Basin said he was looking forward to a partnership with the NNPC Renewable Energy Division in the proposed School of Energy Studies.

Responding, the GMD said NNPC would continue to tap into the huge resources of the Ivory Towers in furtherance of the exploratory work in the inland basins, stressing that it was his belief in the university system that informed the decision to secure the services of Usman Dan Fodio University and the IBB University, Lapai, to carry out the preliminary geological surveys of the Sokoto and Bida Basins respectively.

He said NNPC would support in whatever way, adding that NNPC was expecting the results of the preliminary geological studies by the middle of the year and that further seismic operations would depend on the results of the preliminary studies.

NDU UGHAMADU

Group General Manager

Group Public Affairs Division

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Abuja.