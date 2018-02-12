DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nnamdi Kanu’s File At Appeal Court Mysteriously Disappears

When we thought the judiciary and legal establishment could not sink any lower in Nigeria, the impossible has happened. Court of Appeal judges today sitting in Abuja has declared the file of the leader of IPOB missing/misplaced. It is unheard of in the history of Nigerian judiciary that a matter coming up for final judgment almost a year after the appellate court jury adjourned the matter having heard all the arguments. Not only is the delay by the Appeal Court illegal and unconstitutional, the conduct of those that heard and handled this very case is troubling. We no longer know what to make of the Nigerian Judicial system. This is beyond a joke. The only thing missing from today’s court hearing is the proverbial snake because it wasn’t confirmed if the case file had been swallowed by yet another snake at the Appeal Court.

We are drawing the attention of the civilized world to the mess the Nigerian judiciary, terrorized by a brutal dictatorial regime has turned into. Instead of delivering judgment for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the judiciary would rather break every constitutional provision guiding the time line in cases at the Appeal Court. Nnamdi Kanu is in court to challenge the ruling of Justice John Tsoho when he reversed a ruling he gave on masking of witnesses in the treasonable felony trial of the IPOB leader and 3 others. This matter is one year overdue because the Nigerian constitution, which judges are meant to interpret and uphold, clearly stipulates that all Appeal Court judgments MUST be delivered within three months. It is up to a year without any judgment on this matter contrary to constitutional provision.

The Chief Justice of the Federation must step into this matter before the already tarnished image of the judiciary suffers even more before the eyes of the world.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.