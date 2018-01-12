“Nnamdi Kanu Predicted The Attack On Benue” – IPOB

Do you still remember these wise words by Nnamdi Kanu:

“They are coming to elevate Hausa-Fulani supremacy, to reposition the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replace them with their kinsmen to drive their ethnic domination of the Biafrans and other tribes in Nigeria.

The Fulani hersmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and their masters will protect them.

They are coming to ensure that my people are enslaved forever, those who do not believe me, will soon see it happen before their eyes.”

Nnamdi Kanu ,6th Feb, 2014

Nigerians, including the now humiliated Paul Unongo’s people of Benue, who is actually believe himself as working for the feudal backward Arewa North saw it as hate speech but with today’s events of Fulani terrorism through out the country especially in the Middle Belt region prove it that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was right in all his broadcast on Radio Biafra

Those once blindfolded with Hausa Fulani brainwashed strategy would now realized that their fighting against Kanu who was merely trying to save them from the impending doom was right in all his broadcast on Radio Biafra. Nigeria and her citizens must apologise to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whether alive or dead for their lack of vision, intelligence and foresight. The kidnapped leader of IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must tag as the saviour of all people in Nigeria and people with common sense through out the country must be respected and he is endowed with natural intelligence by God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.